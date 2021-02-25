Kansas men’s basketball senior guard Marcus Garrett has been named one of 10 semifinalists for 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, per Kansas Athletics. Garrett won the award last season.
Garrett is averaging 1.5 steals per game this season and has been tasked with guarding a plethora of talented Big 12 guards including freshman Cade Cunningham, junior Jared Butler and sophomore Miles McBride, among others.
The senior from Dallas, Texas also provides Kansas with much needed senior leadership at the point guard position and is averaging 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Garrett was also the ESPN and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season and is a two-time Big 12 All-Defensive team member. He ranks No. 14 in career steals at KU, with 171, and sits at 904 points, just shy of a career 1,000.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the four finalists for the award on March 12 before a national panel of media selects the winner. The final announcement will be made during Final Four weekend.
Other finalists include:
Junior center Charles Bassey — Western Kentucky
Junior guard Kihei Clark — Virginia
Senior guard Jacob Gilyard — Richmond
Senior guard/forward Herb Jones — Alabama
Junior guard Davion Mitchell — Baylor
Senior guard/forward Mark Vital — Baylor
Freshman forward Evan Mobley — USC
Senior guard/forward Yves Pons — Tennessee
Junior center Neemias Queta — Utah State
The Jayhawks will face off against two of these finalists on Saturday, as No. 2 Baylor comes to town. Tipoff inside Allen Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m.