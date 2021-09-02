Former Kansas basketball guard Marcus Garrett signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, the team announced Thursday morning.
Garrett went undrafted in July, however, he played with the Heat in this year’s NBA Summer League. The two-way deal allows the former Jayhawk the ability to move freely from the NBA team to the G-League team in Sioux Falls, South Dakota -- the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard appeared in four Summer League contests while averaging 11 points per game, alongside averaging just under six rebounds and over three steals. The Dallas, Texas native also sank 65.4% of his shots from the floor, guiding the team to an undefeated 4-0 mark before suffering an undisclosed illness which kept him sidelined in Game 5.
Most impressively, Garrett registered double-figures in all four games played. And he recorded 10 steals throughout two contests in the California Classic.
At Kansas, everyone knows the gist, Marcus Garrett dominated. Arguably, his college career peaked in his junior season when he was named the 2019-2020 NCAA Defensive Player of the Year.
However, Garrett played more than just lockdown defense. The guard increased his scoring average each year he attended Kansas. During his senior season, he was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.
Garrett became the 13th former Jayhawk to actively compete in the NBA.