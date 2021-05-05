Former Kansas men's basketball guard Marcus Garrett has chosen Young Money APAA Sports Agency to represent him in his professional basketball career, agency CEO and multi-time Grammy winner Lil Wayne announced Saturday afternoon.
Garrett joins Malik Newman as the second Jayhawk to sign with the agency since its launch in 2016.
While the agency mostly represents football players, YMAPAA also represents NBA players such as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro, Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein and Portland Trail Blazers forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.
Garrett, who declared for the draft in April, appeared in 129 games over his four year career at Kansas, racking up two All-Big 12 selections, three Big 12 All-Defensive Teams and a 2019-20 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Award.
He averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game from 2017-21.
Garrett is considered a late second round pick in various mock drafts.
The 2021 NBA Draft is set for July 29th at 7 p.m.