Kansas men’s basketball got a huge 69-62 win over Oklahoma on Thursday night in their first round of the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks were up 23 in the first half and seemed to have all the momentum. Then the Sooners got themselves back in the game and were only down by three at one point.
However, as one of the x-factors, along with junior guard Ochai Agbaji, senior guard Marcus Garrett found different ways to take over throughout and hold off a comeback effort by Oklahoma.
The senior guard from Dallas scored 17 points and shot 7-12 from the field. He was also 2-4 from three-point range and had four assists to go with five rebounds. More importantly however, his defensive presence made it hard for Oklahoma to tie the game and ultimately complete their comeback.
Agbaji knew how hard it was to guard guys such as Austin Reaves, but Agbaji credited his teammate getting big defensive stops down the stretch.
“He did great,” Agbaji said. “Guarding Austin Reeves and just being everywhere active, rebounding the ball, keeping the offense going and keeping us organized and he made some big plays for us down the stretch.”
In terms of steals he had three of them and also caused havoc for Oklahoma as they tried to move the ball around. He also played in the post more than he had all season as he covered all five positions throughout the game. Head coach Bill Self praised Garrett for his efforts, but also knew he had that defense in his game.
“I think he is always good defensively but I thought he was as good offensively as he has ever been,” Self said. “He was the best player we had other than Ochai, and Dajuan was right there too.”
With Texas or Texas Tech on deck to play the Jayhawks Friday night, Marcus Garrett will need that same defensive presence if Kansas wants to advance to the championship game Saturday.