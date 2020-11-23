Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self has been clear about one thing before this season tips off: senior guard Marcus Garret is the leader of this Kansas team.
“To me, Marcus should make this his team,” Self said during a media availability on Oct. 15. “That’s a challenge that we’ve given Marcus, and I think he’s accepted it.”
Garrett said his main job as the leader will be to keep everyone doing the right things and, simply, win games.
“I’ve learned from a lot of good leaders that have come through here that I was fortunate enough to play with,” Garrett said. “I've just got to go out there and lead the best way I know how.”
Garrett is expected to take on the starting point guard role for Kansas this season, and has already been named to the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list. Garrett was also a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team and received the 10th highest number of votes (9) for the Preseason AP All-American Team.
#KUbball senior Marcus Garrett was the 10th highest vote getter (9 votes) for the AP's preseason All-American team. The first team included 6 players (a tie for 5th) and Garrett was 4th after that, which essentially (but unofficially) makes him a 2nd team preseason All-American.— Matt Tait (@mctait) November 11, 2020
Most recently, Garrett was also one of 50 players named to the Naismith Award’s watch list. The Naismith Award recognizes the best player in the country.
Another day, another watch list for @ImMarcusGarrett...This time it’s the @NaismithTrophy Player of the Year Watch List ✊ More ➝ https://t.co/ILMzxTSF6F pic.twitter.com/Xnz6cR6f14— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 19, 2020
Last season, Garrett averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and led the Jayhawks with 144 assists. He also was the top defender for Kansas, and was named the 2019-20 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
“We have two elite perimeter defenders in Marcus and [junior guard Ochai Agbaji],” senior guard Chris Teahan said during a media availability on Nov. 12. “Honestly, Marcus can guard four of the five positions on the court, and maybe even five.”
The Dallas native has already shown his ability to lead with this year's team, too. Freshman guard Bryce Thompson said Garrett has helped him in his transition to college and made sure Thompson knows how the coaches want him to play.
“Marcus has done a good job of taking me under his wing, making sure I know everything, know how to act in practice,” Thompson said. “Marcus has done great with just making sure I’m on my Ps and Qs.”
Self said Garrett and junior forward David McCormack have separated themselves among the other players during practice thus far. These two veteran leaders will be instrumental to any success Kansas might have this season, especially as the Jayhawks traverse a difficult non-conference schedule.
“I do believe that we’ve had excellent leadership [on this team] and I know Marcus is a big key,” Self said. “If he makes it his team, it’s his responsibility that he owns, [and] he’s responsible for everybody else and what takes place.”
Garrett will likely be tasked with guarding Gonzaga freshman guard Jalen Suggs in Kansas' season opener on Thanksgiving Day. Tipoff for the game is set for 12:30 p.m.