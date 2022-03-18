Super-senior guard Remy Martin and redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. combined for 27 points, seven assists and just three missed field goals as Kansas men’s basketball defeated the Texas Southern Tigers 83-56 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
Martin came off the bench again and dropped 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting. He made an immediate impact off the bench, throwing a pass to a cutting senior guard Ochai Agbaji for a layup.
The Burbank, California, native made another impactful play a few minutes later, picking off a pass from Tigers senior guard Bryson Etienne and finishing the possession with a two handed dunk. Martin broke down how he turned defense to offense on that play.
“Well, I saw him pick up the ball and look for a skip pass,” Martin said. “And I was on the weak side. So I had a play, too, and the pass was kind of a lob. So I kind of played the passing lane and just saw it, saw the rim, and just went up there and dunked it. It was just a defensive instinct play.”
This is the third straight game that Martin has scored in double figures, his longest streak since late November. Martin’s shooting percentages have also gone up in each of the last three games.
“I just try to simplify the game and just being able to find myself,” Martin said. “And anybody could go [on] every given night. It just happened to be mine.”
Harris dished out three assists and scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting, including knocking down two three-pointers. The redshirt sophomore guard played in the NCAA Tournament before but this is his first time playing in front of a fuller arena.
“Well, it's fun playing with my teammates, so they make it even more better,” Harris said on playing in the NCAA Tournament again. “And the crowd was great tonight. Even though the game wasn't close and all that, but it was great to be out there in front of everybody. And then playing for my teammates, going and getting the W. So I think it was good.”
Kansas plays Creighton in the Round of 32 on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Coverage is on CBS.