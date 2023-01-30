Kansas women’s basketball won the latest version of the Sunflower Showdown on Sunday, defeating Kansas State 85-72, securing their 50th win versus the Wildcats in program history.
Both teams have met at least twice a year, dating back to the 1968-69 season, in which Kansas State holds a 77-51 advantage and has won 36 of the past 47 meetings.
After a very defensive first quarter, Kansas led 18-10 in which both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm. Both lineups found some good looks from distance and near the paint but were unable to connect.
Right after the buzzer sounded to close the first quarter, the lights illuminating Dr. James Naismith Court suddenly turned off and Allen Fieldhouse was only lit by the jumbotron and score table. There was a moment of confusion among the players, staff and audience until it was announced a seventeen-minute delay would occur before the game resumed.
“I thought both teams handled it very well. I was nervous because I felt we had the momentum,” Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider said. “I was proud of how we handled it.”
Once the lights returned, the players were given a five-minute period to shoot around and recalibrate themselves to continue the game. By the time the second quarter began, both offenses had found their rhythm, resulting in each team outscoring their first-quarter performance.
“That’s something we can’t control. Coming out of the locker room, we just wanted to keep the momentum because we had the momentum going into the second quarter,” junior guard Chandler Prater said.
Junior guard Wyvette Mayberry led Kansas in scoring with a career-high 26 points and tying a season-high for three steals. She has already scored twenty points twice this season, most recently at Oklahoma on Jan. 14th.
“We love Wyvette,” senior center Taiyanna Jackson said after the game. “Wyvette is amazing. She just fit right into our team. What can’t she do? She’s very underrated and a great point guard.”
The Tulsa transfer has started in 16 of the Jayhawk’s 19 games this season and has made an immediate impact on the team. Her ability to create her own shot and make plays for others is a major reason for Kansas’ success this season.
“Wyvette had a great day…she did what you want point guards to do, and that’s close out the game by making foul shots,” Schneider said about Mayberry’s career performance.
A game filled with many narratives concluded in a Jayhawk victory as Schneider and his team look ahead to Wednesday's matchup in Waco against the Baylor Bears in another conference game.