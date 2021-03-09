For the first time this season, Kansas men’s basketball will be missing players due to COVID-19 protocols.
Junior forward David McCormack and sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna have “semi-recently” been put into the protocols and will not be available for the Big 12 tournament, coach Bill Self said in a media availability on Tuesday.
“We will anticipate having them next weekend, but not this weekend,” Self said. “It’s just unfortunate. Guys have done a good job till date, and certainly I don’t hold anyone responsible for getting something that is easily spreadable.”
Self said that the two are roommates, and he also commented on how missing McCormack will shake things up.
“It does change a lot, because we’ve actually gotten better playing through David in the second half of the season, so that’s different,” Self said. “I’m looking at it as, we are going to be better playing small in the NCAA tournament because it's forced us to change our game plan heading into [the Big 12 tournament].”
McCormack’s absence obviously means there’s a hole to fill in the starting lineup. When asked if he had an idea of who he would put in, Self said he was unsure.
“I don’t know yet, I got an idea, but I’ll hold on to that right now until I know a little bit more about how the teams that we could potentially play start and go about things on Wednesday.”
McCormack and Enaruna will have to test negative seven consecutive days before leaving for the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana. Self also mentioned that both players are “down and disappointed,” but they have still taken it well overall.
“I think they’ve taken it very maturely and positively,” Self said. “[They’ve approached it like] ‘you guys go take care of business and we’ll see you next week.’”
Kansas will play its first game without the two on Thursday against the winner of No. 7 seed Oklahoma and No. 10 seed Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.