On a night where No. 6 Kansas men’s basketball shot just 31% for the game, the Jayhawks still found a way to beat No. 21 Texas 70-63 to win a share of the Big 12 Conference title. Despite the tough offensive game, senior forward David McCormack and redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson willed Kansas to the victory.
Kansas played through McCormack the entire game and Texas simply had no answers for him. McCormack played aggressive down low and kept the offense rolling in the paint, shooting 6-for-13 from the field.
Despite shooting just 74% from the charity stripe on the season heading into Saturday's game, McCormack made the most of his trips to the line. The senior shot 10-for-10, converting almost half of his 22 total points from the free throw line.
“How fitting is it that on a night where we don’t make shots, any shots, that we play through our big, and David McCormack basically put us on his back,” coach Bill Self said.
McCormack wasn’t the only player who helped carry the Jayhawks to a title-clinching win as Wilson stepped up and bolstered the offense, especially in the first half. Kansas hit just 10 shots in the first 20 minutes of play, and Wilson made four of them.
Wilson scored 13 points in the first half and shot 4-for-5 from the floor, including two huge three pointers to push Kansas to a two-point lead at the half. The Jayhawks shot just 31% in the half, but Wilson helped get the offense back in rhythm with three key offensive rebounds and seven total rebounds in just 15 minutes of play.
“Jalen crashed glass, he had a lot of put backs. He hit some big threes,” McCormack said. “He definitely gave us momentum. And he was, he was kind of like the go-to guy and we really, really appreciate what he did. He was just kind of on fire to start the game off. No one can really say much more than that.”
McCormack and Wilson’s performances proved crucial in the Jayhawks’ victory over the Longhorns with senior guard Ochai Agbaji struggling on the offensive end of the floor. Kansas’ leading scorer and potential Wooden Award finalist scored just eight points on the night, shooting 1-for-11 from the floor and 0-for-5 from behind the arc. Self points to the pressure Agbaji faced in his final home game at Allen Fieldhouse.
“The mentality was Senior Day, right? He wanted to do well and go out in style, playing for a Big 12 Championship too,” Self said. “He was pressing and he missed three uncontested layups that he always makes, but when you care as much as he does, that happens sometimes.”
Kansas heads to Kansas City, Missouri to play the winner of Kansas State and West Virginia. The Jayhawks start their play Thursday, March 10 at 2 p.m.