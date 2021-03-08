Kansas men’s basketball was represented in the All-Big 12 Teams on Monday, giving multiple Jayhawks accolades for their accomplishments this season.
The most notable honor went to junior forward David McCormack, who was named the 2020-21 Big 12 Most Improved Player. The 6-foot-10 forward from Norfolk, Va. is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. He started in all 27 games for the Jayhawks and also the led the conference in shooting percentage with 53.6% from the field during league games.
Other awards included McCormack and senior guard Marcus Garrett receiving All-Big 12 Second Team honors. Garrett was also named unanimously to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.
Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer and All-Freshman teams. Junior guard Ochai Agbaji and sophomore guard Christian Braun were honorable mention all-league selections.
For Garrett, this is the third straight season he has been named to the All-Big 12 Defensive team. He averages 1.6 steals per game and also has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.79. Wilson, meanwhile, has six double-doubles in his last nine games and leads the Jayhawks in rebounds.
Agbaji has been named as an honorable mention for a second straight season and has shot 38.3% from three, second to only Baylor’s Jared Butler in the conference. Braun made an All-Big 12 selection for the first time in his career at Kansas. The Burlington native has made 49 three pointers while averaging 10.1 points a game and 5.3 rebounds.
All of these nominations have made it a total of 133 student-athletes from Kansas named to All-Big 12 teams, which is the most in the conference.
The Jayhawks will now prepare for the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas will play its first game Thursday against Oklahoma or Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.