In a thrilling contest to open Big 12 Conference play and wrap up 2022 for Kansas men’s basketball, redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar got the last word against Oklahoma State in Saturday’s 69-67 win.
McCullar was a driving force for the Jayhawks within the final minute of play. Tallying seven points in the contest, a three-point shot put Kansas back on top with 45 seconds remaining at 65-64.
However, his biggest play of the day was seen on a game-saving block against Oklahoma State junior guard and former Jayhawk Bryce Thompson’s attempt that would have sent the game to overtime.
Thompson, a member of the 2020-21 team before transferring to Oklahoma State, posed the biggest threat to the Jayhawks on Saturday, recording 23 points and going seven-for-10 on three-point shots and a game-changing shot that would have forced an extra period—but McCullar had other plans.
“[Thompson] kind of came off like a little back screen,” McCullar said postgame. “I just got thrown wherever at the time of the block, and I thought it was a clean block.”
Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson, who led the Jayhawks with 20 points in the win, spoke highly of McCullar and the kind of player he is.
“I was all full confidence in Kevin making the start,” Wilson said. “I mean, we got to have one guy, you know, guard somebody for game, and then he's the perfect guy to step up and make that play no matter what's going on.”
Kansas entered halftime facing a 15-point deficit, but head coach Bill Self isn’t a stranger to comebacks of that exact size, in case you forgot.
The Jayhawks crawled back in the second half to eventually grab their first lead of the game since the 2-0 start after tip-off, and though it wasn’t smooth sailing to the finish, sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. grabbed the go-ahead layup with five seconds remaining. The massive block by McCullar then put the nail in the coffin for the Pokes.
“That's really just what Kevin does,” Adams said. “We always expect it out of Kevin. He's one of the best defensive players on the team. So when he does some plays, it really doesn't shock me because he does it every day in practice.”
McCullar and the Jayhawks will be back in action right after the start of the new year, traveling to McCullar’s roots to square off against Texas Tech. McCullar’s first game back at United Supermarkets Arena is one he’s looking forward to.
“It's gonna be fun, you know, to go back there and play against them,” McCullar said. “I know it's gonna be electric in there, and I know they're waiting for it, and you know, it's the next game on a big tough schedule.”
Kansas tips off against the Red Raiders at 8 p.m. on Jan. 3 on ESPN2 in Lubbock, Texas.