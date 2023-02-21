In the words of Kansas head coach Bill Self, “Kevin McCullar… That’s a bad man right there.”
The redshirt senior guard led the defensive efforts for Kansas men’s basketball’s 63-58 victory over TCU Monday, racking up seven rebounds, a steal, two blocks and sense of déjà vu. With about 30 seconds left of play, McCullar nailed down a block on TCU senior guard Damion Baugh’s layup.
If Baugh’s shot had gone in, the Horned Frogs would have found themselves within one point of the Jayhawks with the game coming down to the wire.
“Coming down the stretch, you’ve got to get stops,” McCullar said postgame. “[Baugh], I forgot who was guarding him, but he did a good job forcing him on the baseline, so I just came over and got a block.”
As the Big 12 Conference race gets tighter, every play counts for McCullar and the Jayhawks, especially those game-sealing blocks that the San Antonio product seems to be so fond of.
“In the Big 12, you got to make stops down the stretch in those big games,” McCullar said.
The Jayhawks have now won five straight and are in sole possession of first place in the Big 12, and avenging the Jan. 21 loss to TCU is just the latest card to be in Kansas’ favor for the title.
Monday’s win saw a complete defensive flip, as the Jayhawks found a way to shut down the TCU offense that scored 83 on them in their last meeting, not to mention the 100 points the Horned Frogs dropped on Oklahoma State on Saturday. TCU junior guard Mike Miles, who shot 5-for-11 in the January matchup and 4-for-8 against the Cowboys on Saturday, shot his season-worst 4-for-14. Additionally, Baugh, who went 4-for-10 against the Jayhawks in the first meeting and 7-for-9 against the Cowboys, went just 4-for-16.
McCullar and freshman guard Gradey Dick were the only two Jayhawks to score in the double digits on Monday, posting 15 and 19, respectively, but McCullar’s continual dominance on defense proves to be vital in the success of a team looking to repeat a national championship.
Kansas now looks to add to the win streak in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday for a matchup against West Virginia. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN.