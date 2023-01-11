The Jayhawks have needed big-time plays in three of their four wins to start Big 12 Conference play. Despite not playing his best basketball since the start of conference play, redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has come up clutch in all three late-game situations.
Against Oklahoma State, it was the go-ahead three from the corner, followed by the block. Versus his former school in Texas Tech, it was the 10-foot jumper to put his team up three, and then tightly contested the potential game-tying shot.
Tuesday night was no different in crunch time for the veteran, coming away with the go-ahead basket on an and-1 with 42 seconds to play.
While he made some of the biggest plays in the Jayhawks’ 4-0 start to conference play, McCullar has not performed particularly well in the first 38 minutes of any of the three nail-biters.
His point total for those three games is just 22 points (7.3 points per game), but he averages 11 points per game. He scored eight in the win over Oklahoma.
While his clutch plays at the end of these close games have been constant, Tuesday may have been his roughest performance before making the clutch plays.
He missed two layups in just over one minute, missed his only three-point attempt, and then didn’t take a shot for the first 19 minutes of the second half.
Despite all of that, McCullar saw an opportunity to go one-on-one in transition with an Oklahoma defender and didn’t hesitate to attack. He did so aggressively, getting the hoop and the harm.
“Kevin McCullar hadn’t done much at all, and then he gets the unbelievable drive,” head coach Bill Self said.
Despite not doing much, Self still trusted McCullar, who recorded 32 minutes on the night. Meanwhile, a lot of players throughout the country may not see the floor and get those chances to display their ability to be clutch when they have bad scoring games. McCullar, however, is willing and able to do so much more than score for the team to keep him on the court.
Most of that is on the defensive end. For example, all eight of his rebounds were defensive boards. He also nabbed four steals, a category in which he leads the team.
“He still got the steals late,” Self said.
On the surface, McCullar looks like a closing pitcher, but his impact on the game in the first 38 minutes allows him to make himself known for the final two minutes.
So yes, the Jayhawks do have a Mariano Rivera in McCullar, but they also have a starting pitcher who can give you seven solid innings. Whether it’s noticeable or not, McCullar does big things to earn his spot on the floor and allow himself to be the closer.
The Jayhawks could need even more clutch plays when they play against fellow undefeated in the Big 12 Conference team Iowa State on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.