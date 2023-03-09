For the first time during his career at Kansas redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. came off the bench during Kansas’ 78-61 win over West Virginia.
McCullar missed a start earlier this season against Texas Southern on Nov. 28, but never appeared in that game as he dealt with an injury then too.
Despite never coming into the game off the bench as a Jayhawk, McCullar recalled coming off the bench during his days at Texas Tech.
“I’ve come off the bench before, back in my freshman days,” McCullar said. “Once I got out there I just started having fun.”
The decision to bring McCullar off the bench resulted from his last-second status.
“I didn’t know if I was going to play, really.” McCullar said. “Me and Coach Norm [Roberts] decision to come off the bench. It was the kind of decision to know if I was going to play or not, right before the game pretty much.”
Junior guard Joseph Yesufu replaced McCullar against WVU; the same way he did against Texas Southern. Yesufu started the game with a three-pointer to open the scoring and finished with seven points.
McCullar scored just three points in the contest — his defense is where he made his mark on the game. The defensive end is where McCullar has thrived throughout the year, even being named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.
He sits a close second for the Jayhawks in both rebounds per game with 7.3, and total steals with 64.
McCullar’s efforts helped the Jayhawks hold fifth-year senior guard Erik Stevenson to 13 points on 1-for-7 shooting from three. Stevenson came into the game in great form, scoring 23 points in five of the last six games for the Mountaineers.
While Stevenson was the defensive assignment for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Dajuan Harris Jr., interim head coach Norm Roberts was complimentary of the job McCullar did when switches occurred.
“Kevin was able to switch off and guard him some,” Roberts said. “Kevin did a good job with that, so we’ve got two great defenders in those guys.”
In all, McCullar played 26 minutes in the contest; five minutes less than his 31 minutes per game average. Roberts even elected to bring him out with 1:39 to go while other starters stayed in to close out the game. Yesufu played for just under 16 minutes total.
Whether or not McCullar is in the starting lineup for tomorrow’s game versus Iowa State at 6 p.m. on ESPN, he proved that he can provide for the team as a starter, and as a sixth man.