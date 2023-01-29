Despite being doubled over from an ankle injury at one point in the game, redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. battled through the injury for his sixth double-double of the season in Kansas men’s basketball’s 77-68 win over Kentucky.
“I asked Kev if he wanted to go back. He said, ‘Heck yeah, I’m already hurt, might as well play,” head coach Bill Self said postgame.
Presence on the glass was arguably McCullar’s biggest role in the win, especially given the team’s recent rebounding woes. McCullar led the contest with 12 boards on the night, matching his season high that occurred in just the previous game against Big 12 Conference rival Baylor.
“He was great,” Self said. “He rebounded the ball. He got his hand on several balls… We were trapping, and our rotations aren’t great, but he made up for others’ mistakes because he’s so smart defensively.”
Following the Baylor loss, McCullar knew what the focus would be heading into Saturday. Against the Bears, Kansas was outrebounded 35-33, but Saturday saw a change of pace for a squad that had a three-game losing skid snapped. With the help of McCullar, the Jayhawks had control on the glass against the Wildcats, outrebounding them 34-29 on Saturday.
“I feel like we did good,” McCullar said. “[Rebounding] was definitely the emphasis this week that we worked on. You know it wasn’t going to just be the bigs KJ [Adams], Ernest [Udeh], and Zuby [Ejiofor] down there, betting on Oscar to get the rebounds, but they boxed him out, and that opens the rebounds for us. We took advantage of that and cleaned up the glass.”
Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was an expected issue on the glass for the Jayhawks. Tshiebwe averages 13.9 rebounds per game, in addition to his 17-point and 14-rebound performance against Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse last season. Nonetheless, the reigning consensus national player of the year’s nine boards on Saturday wasn’t enough to put down a second consecutive Kentucky win over Kansas. Outside of Tshiebwe and freshman guard Cason Wallace’s six rebounds, the rest of the Wildcats recorded four or fewer boards.
“I’ll be candid with you, we hoped to attack them in the pick-and-roll…but we were just praying on the rebounding,” Self said.
In addition to his 12 boards, McCullar tallied 11 points in the win, including the last shot in a series of three consecutive Jayhawk-three. The others were completed by redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick. McCullar’s jumper put the Jayhawks up seven with 3:09 remaining, and the game felt nearly secured from there.
“Keep a level head, and your teammates believe in you to take the shots,” McCullar said. “You just got to go out there and knock them down.”
Going into Saturday, McCullar’s last successful three-point shot came against West Virginia earlier this month. Since Jan. 7, McCullar had gone 0-11 from behind the arc before his shot on Saturday.
“He hadn’t shot the ball great of late, and then he makes the biggest shot of the game, probably, to give us a little cushion there late, so I’m really happy with him,” Self said.
Early into the second half, McCullar rolled his ankle on a drive to the basket and headed to the locker room for a short amount of time before re-entering the game. The tweaked ankle didn’t seem to stop McCullar, however.
The Big 12/SEC Challenge victory serves as the breath of fresh air the Jayhawks needed as they now look to a rematch of the Sunflower Showdown. Following Saturday, McCullar does not doubt his ability to play against the Big 12 rival Kansas State on Tuesday.
“I just tweaked my ankle a bit, but I’ll be good… I’ll be ready for Tuesday.”
With Kansas headed back to Allen Fieldhouse, McCullar and the Jayhawks face the other Wildcats to get back into conference play. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.