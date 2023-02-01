In the Jayhawks’ last meeting against Kansas State, redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. personified everything that went wrong for Kansas men’s basketball in the Jan. 17 loss. McCullar saw his worst game as a Jayhawk, recording zero points while fouling out in the overtime thriller that ultimately saw the Wildcats on top in Manhattan.
It seems Tuesday night was nothing short of a revenge game for McCullar.
With the Sunflower Showdown back at Allen Fieldhouse, McCullar put on a showcase, producing his third consecutive double-double. By the final buzzer, McCullar recorded 16 points and a season-high 13 rebounds in the Jayhawks' 90-78 win.
“Just going out there, trusting the process, and trusting the work that I put in,” McCullar said postgame of his motivations against the Wildcats this time around. “My teammates believe in me, and the coaching staff believes in me… just going out there and working.”
Improvements on the glass have been prevalent for the Jayhawks in the past two games, outrebounding the opponent in both contests. With the improvements, McCullar’s presence has been felt, collecting 25 boards over the past two games.
“Just cause havoc,” McCullar said of the team’s defensive plan going into Tuesday. “Being a more aggressive team, go out there and communicate on the defensive end, and trust each other.”
McCullar wasn’t the only Jayhawk dominating the glass on Tuesday. Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson collected eight rebounds on the night, and even Kansas’ bench had to get in on the fun, with freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. collecting six.
“We just know we limited teams as far as second-chance points,” Wilson said. “I think we’re best when we’re able to get the rebound, push the ball in transition, and you aren’t able to get on transition as much when you don’t rebound. We kind of just started locking in, limited teams to one shot, and started offense off that.”
McCullar hasn’t had optimal success in the field as of late. Before the Kentucky game, he had a stretch of going 0-for-11 from behind the arc, dating back to the West Virginia matchup in early January. Even on Tuesday, despite posting 16 points, McCullar went just 2-for-10 from the field. However, even with recent shooting struggles, head coach Bill Self continues to see the player that McCullar really is, including making two monumental three-point shots in the Sunflower Showdown.
“Kevin hadn’t been able to throw it in the ocean here late,” Self said. “He goes 2-of-3, even though he missed everything from inside the arc, but he played well in rebounding the basketball. He’s got to be as good a guard rebounder as there is in the country.”
In a similar fashion to McCullar’s performance against Kentucky, the Texas Tech transfer found himself in the locker room once again, but this time with a finger injury. Nonetheless, McCullar still returned to the court, just as he did on Saturday, although Self did not have any updates on the injury.
McCullar and the Jayhawks now look to a road trip to Ames, Iowa, for a matchup against Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.