Redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been a pillar of consistency for the Jayhawks this season, and his performance in the gritty win over Harvard reflected just that. He finished the night with 14 points and 11 rebounds, making for his third double-double in the last four games.
“I think Kevin’s playing great,” said head coach Bill Self, adding that McCullar went “0-for-4 from three but they all look like they’re going in.”
McCullar is bringing an unsung veteran leadership to the team as they get ready for the conference season, as he played three seasons for Big 12 conference foe Texas Tech. While doing so, he’s bringing an energy that teammates are starting to take notice of, even if some of the energy doesn't show up on the stat sheet.
“He does little plays that when we watch film that we can kind of look at and try to teach ourselves,” said sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford.
McCullar has been playing consistently well on both ends of the floor this year. Offensively, he is averaging 11.9 points per game. On the defensive end, he has accumulated nine blocks and 30 steals. The nine blocks are tied for second on the team, while he leads the team in steals.
“On both ends of the floor, he seems to make his mark very well known,” said red-shirt junior forward Jalen Wilson. “[He makes] plays that not only get us involved, but the crowd involved,” said Wilson.
McCullar’s consistent energy showed up, especially in the last three minutes as he was able to take a charge from Harvard senior guard Luka Sakota, collected two assists, and made two free throws. All of those plays helped the Jayhawks close out the 68-54 win over Harvard.
That consistency has been essential for him since missing the Texas Southern game with an injury. The run he is currently on started with Seton Hall, where he collected 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
He was unable to get the double-double in the Jayhawks’ win over Missouri in Columbia but posted a season-high 21 points. He had five steals in that game and a double-double performance against Indiana where he had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The 14-point, 11-rebound performance in the win over Harvard got more recognition because the consistency was exactly what Kansas needed. On a night where they shot 4-for-20 from three-point range, with three of those being by way of freshman guard Gradey Dick, McCullar posting his normal, solid numbers was more glaring with the team as a whole struggling.
McCullar’s consistency will be greatly sought after during conference play, where he’ll play for the first time as a Jayhawk. That journey begins on Dec. 31 versus Oklahoma State at 1 p.m in Allen Fieldhouse.