Redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. was instrumental in Kansas men’s basketball’s first win over Oklahoma State this season, recording a monumental three-point shot and game-saving block against the Cowboys on New Year’s Eve. McCullar’s season damage against the Cowboys didn’t end there.
In the Jayhawks’ 87-76 victory in Stillwater, Oklahoma, McCullar tallied 15 points and eight assists against a red-hot Oklahoma State team. McCullar’s night included an impressive dunk within the first five minutes of play and a great sequence of plays on both ends of the ball within thirty seconds in the second half.
Following a jumper to put Kansas ahead 62-53 at 11:52 in the half, McCullar snagged a steal from Cowboys junior and former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson. The play resulted in one of McCullar’s plethora of assists, getting the ball to freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor for the layup.
“It was a good stretch. We needed stops,” McCullar said of the possession. “Just kind of tried to take initiative and try to get my teammates involved, and Zuby made a great play."
Tuesday’s performance is McCullar’s third game straight in which he recorded double-digit points, tallying 16 against Texas and 13 against Oklahoma.
“Just letting the game come to me,” McCullar said when asked what he’s been doing differently. “I’m trying to get everybody else involved because I know if they get everybody else going, that’s going to open me up with free shots and free cuts to the lane.”
In all three games of McCullar’s double-digit streak, at least four Jayhawks tallied double-digit points, with five hitting the mark in the Texas game.
Though freshman guard Gradey Dick headlined Kansas with a career-high 26 points, head coach Bill Self was still sure to give McCullar the love he deserved after the Valentine’s Day performance.
“He was great. Gradey was the best player in the game for us, and Kevin was, without a doubt, the second-best player,” Self said. “6-of-9 from the field, he made two huge plays when [redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson and redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris] were out of the game and comes with back-to-back buckets.”
Wilson was substituted out after picking up his third foul on the night within the first two minutes of the second half, and Harris saw the locker room for a brief period to nurse an ankle injury. McCullar persevered in their absence, establishing the double-digit Jayhawk lead with the help of the steal.
“He did a great job defensively, but the big thing is eight assists and no turnovers,” Self said.
McCullar exited the game late in the second half due to an ankle injury but has confidence he will be ready to go for the Baylor matchup on Saturday.
The Cowboys came into the contest with a five-game winning streak, with four of the wins being in the juggernaut Big 12 Conference. In the Big 12 picture, the win now puts Kansas as tied for first place with Texas and Baylor, and Oklahoma State falls to two games behind the top.
With Kansas now tied for the top, the road to get there has not been smooth. Seeing a rare three-game losing streak earlier in conference play, the Jayhawks have been able to rebound to now pick up three straight wins, including a home win over fellow first-place holder Texas.
“It tells you a lot about this group,” McCullar said. “We got the pieces to get where we need to be. The job’s not finished yet, but the season’s going to have highs and lows. You’re playing in the best conference every night, but I’m proud of us.”
The Jayhawks find a well-versed player in McCullar regarding how the conference title consistently comes down to the wire. As the Jayhawks edge closer to the finish line, a seasoned veteran like him is one of the many vital assets to secure the Big 12.
Having McCullar healthy will remain one of the more significant concerns looking to Saturday as the Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN, along with College GameDay making its return to Lawrence for the third time in 13 months. College GameDay will be live from Allen Fieldhouse at 9 a.m.