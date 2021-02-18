The McDonald’s All-American Game won’t be held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the selection committee announced Thursday.
This decision comes just one day after the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through May 31, 2021.
Despite the game’s cancellation, McDonald’s will be announcing the 48 players -- 24 girls and 24 boys -- on the final rosters later this month.
The selection committee announced the nominees for the 2021 game on Thursday with players divided into four regions: South, West, East and Midwest.
Kansas men’s basketball signees Zachary Clemence and K.J. Adams were both nominated for the game.
Clemence, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 15 power forward and No. 60 overall prospect in the class of 2021.
“It’s great,” Clemence said in an interview with the Kansan Thursday. “I have worked so hard to reach this point.”
Adams, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound power forward from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 18 power forward and No. 87 overall prospect in the class of 2021.
McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman Joe Wootten commented on the game’s cancellation Thursday.
“Even during an unprecedented year, we were so impressed seeing high school athletes continuing to celebrate the game we all love, while making an impact both on and off the court,” Wootten said. “Recognizing that many of these student-athletes had their senior seasons altered or shortened, we wanted to honor them for their skill and dedication to the game of basketball."
“While we’re disappointed, we can’t hold an in-person Games this year, that does not take away from the accomplishments of this class and they will forever be a part of the legendary group of past and present McDonald’s All Americans," Wooten said.
Kansas men’s basketball currently has the No. 38 ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2021, according to 247Sports.com.
In addition to Clemence and Adams, KU will also bring in junior college forward Sydney Curry as the third member of the Jayhawks’ 2021 class.