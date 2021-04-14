Kansas volleyball had six players named to the Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Team Tuesday, with two players also receiving AVCA Midwest All-Region awards.
Those six players included junior libero Lacey Angello, sophomore libero Kennedy Farris, junior middle blocker Rachel Langs, junior libero Audri Suter, sophomore middle blocker Gracie Van Driel and senior setter Sara Nielsen.
All six were honored for achieving a GPA of 3.20 or higher throughout the semester. This was a repeat honor for Suter, Langs, and Angello.
Kansas received some more hardware on Tuesday with two players earning AVCA Midwest All-Region awards. Those two players were graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser and freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford.
Mosser was named a part of the AVCA Midwest All-Region Team, while Crawford received an honorable mention. Mosser led Kansas tallying 3.37 kills per set last season, while Crawford came in third with 2.09 kills per set.
While Mosser may be leaving the team next season, Crawford is only getting started for the Jayhawks, as she looks to continue her dominant season in 2021. Crawford finished the season with 180 kills to finish third on the team in that category.