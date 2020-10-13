Kansas men’s basketball’s Border Showdown series against the Missouri Tigers has been postponed to the 2021-22 season due to coronavirus concerns, according to a release from Kansas Athletics Tuesday.
Originally, the series was set to begin Dec. 12 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Now, the first game of the six-game series is scheduled for Dec. 11, 2021 at Allen Fieldhouse.
“When the NCAA moved the start of the basketball season from November 10th to November 25th, like everyone else, we went to work on creating a new schedule,” Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long said in the release. “With the Big 12 conference games also being adjusted, and the likelihood of only 10-20% of fans permitted to attend the game due to the pandemic, it became clear that we should delay the series.”
Missouri and Kansas will switch off home and away games, as Kansas will head to Columbia, Missouri, for the second game of the series 2022-23. The last two games scheduled for 2025-26 and 2026-27 will be played at the T-Mobile Center.
The last time Kansas faced Missouri in a regular season game was on Feb. 25, 2012 at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks won the top-five matchup in overtime 87-86, and they lead the all-time series against Missouri 172-95.
“I was excited about beginning this series with Missouri again on December 12th, however, it is in the best interest of both of our schools and especially our fans to push this back a year,” Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said in the release. “This rivalry goes back a long way, and we want our fans to be able to witness it again in-person. So, delaying it a year was an easy decision.”