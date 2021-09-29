The Kansas Men's golf team took home first place Tuesday at the Windon Memorial tournament in Glencoe, Illinois.
In their previous competition, the Jayhawks tied for first at the Gopher Invitational followed up by an 18-under (834) claiming first out of the 14 team field.
The Jayhawks came into the day ranked 24th in the nation after an impressive performance two weeks ago in Minnesota. After this win, the Jayhawks will look to climb even higher into the top 25.
Not only did the Jayhawks win the tournament, but sophomore Davis Cooper took home first place out of the 84 man field. Cooper started his tournament by shooting a 4-under 67 followed up by a one-under 70 second round. Cooper was tied for second place heading into the final day but after another impressive four-under 67, he leapfrogged into the lead finishing with a nine-under (204) on the tournament, barely outlasting RJ Manke of Washington who finished the tournament at 7-under (202).
Besides the win from Davis Cooper, the Jayhawks had two other top 10 individual finishers. Senior Callum Bruce finished in a tie for seventh place in the tournament. Bruce started his tournament off with back-to-back one-under 70’s putting him in a tie for 13th place going into the final day according to KU-Athletics.
Bruce saved his best round for last shooting a three-under 68 jumping him into the top 10 finishing in a tie for seventh with a five-under (208).
Sophomore Luke Kluver also came into the final day tied for 13th, after shooting an even-par 71 followed by a two-under 69 to start his tournament. Unfortunately, Kluver could only post a one-under 70 on the final day finishing with a three-under (210) and a tie for 10th.
Kansas was able to play all 36 of their first day holes but many teams had to cut their first day short because of darkness. Despite the elements, the Hawks had a quality first day shooting a seven-under (277) followed by a one-over (285) to put them four strokes behind first-place Notre Dame heading into the final day according.
Kansas ran away with the tournament on the final day shooting an amazing 12-under (272) finishing the tournament 7 strokes ahead of second-place Northwestern.
The Kansas men's golf team will be back in action on October 11, at Big 12 match play in Houston, Texas.