For the Kansas men’s track and field team, it was a successful trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, as the Jayhawks took part in the Arkansas Qualifier. The men’s team placed third overall scoring 49 points, tying with Kansas State.
The Jayhawks beat out Arizona, Arizona State, Washington St, and UCLA. Just Arkansas (first-place) and Missouri (second-place) overcame Kansas.
Junior pole vaulter Zach Bradford had himself a day once again, breaking another meet record. On his second full attempt, Bradford got himself up to 5.71 meters after getting up to 5.51 meters on the first attempt. This was the second meet in a row where Bradford broke a record after clearing the meet record last weekend at the Texas Tech Invitational.
Freshman AJ Green III continued his great start to the season placing second in the men’s 800 meter (1:51.22), a personal best as he finished less than a second behind Missouri’s Jonathan Schmidt.
Sophomore Tyler Pride placed second in the men’s long jump, going for 7.14 meters while senior Jelani Pierre went 7.03 meters. Senior Grant Downes placed fifth in that event (6.74 m). Sophomore Clay Ekert rounded out the Jayhawks placing seventh (6.17 m).
The Jayhawks will now prepare for the Iowa State Classic next weekend in Ames, Iowa, which will be their last meet before the Big 12 Indoor Championships. The meet will start on Feb. 12 at 12 p.m.