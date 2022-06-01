Following a historic season for Kansas men’s basketball, redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson took to social media on Wednesday to announce that he will be returning to Kansas next season, withdrawing from the NBA draft.
“We are all very excited to hear the news today from Jalen and his family that he will be returning to school for the 2022-23 campaign,” coach Bill Self said in an official news release. “He’s gone through the process and the process did exactly what it is intended to do. It gave him the feedback he needed to make an educated decision. We’re proud of the maturity Jalen showed in making the decision and very excited to put him a position to where he can enhance his opportunities to not only play, but have a long career in the NBA.”
The Texas-native was a valuable asset to the Jayhawks in their 2021-22 championship season, averaging 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds total, while averaging 12 points and 9.7 rebounds specifically during the team’s title run during the NCAA tournament.
Wilson also saw improvements in his shooting from both the field and the free-throw line this season. For the 2021-22 season, Wilson was shooting 46.1-percent from the field and 72.2 -percent from the line, compared to the 41.4-percent and 63-percent from the season prior. These improvements greatly fit into the puzzle that won Kansas its fourth NCAA championship.
The Jayhawks gain a valuable veteran presence in Wilson’s return, accompanied by redshirt sophomore Dajuan Harris.
“Our team got a lot better today,” Self said. “As well as Jalen played last year, he is just scratching the surface of the entire player he can be for our program. I’m looking forward to the intangibles he will bring to this team as he and Dajuan (Harris) become the vets and the leaders of our program.”
Though Kansas will greatly miss the talents of other Jayhawks moving forward, such as junior guard Christian Braun as he stays in the draft, the program still has several bright spots to look forward to in the upcoming season — now, Wilson’s return gets to be a part of that.