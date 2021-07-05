The transfers continue to pile up for Kansas football as Michigan transfer Cornell Wheeler announced through Twitter on Monday that he will head to Kansas after one season with the Wolverines.
Blessed to be a JayHawk💙❤️….. Lets work #RCJH🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/djyCyKm1qF— Nell ¹ᵏ (@CWheeler__) July 5, 2021
He will become the 12th transfer to join the Jayhawks this fall and will join a loaded group of transfers from Buffalo, Virginia Tech, and Texas Tech.
After not playing in his freshman season at Ann Arbor, Wheeler heads to Lawrence after being a top-500 ranked prospect out of high school. He was also the 15th ranked player out of Michigan in the 2020 class and had a great high school career at West Bloomfield High School.
At West Bloomfield, he made 130 tackles as a senior and also guided the team to a 10-2 finish his senior season.
Wheeler will look to provide an immediate impact to a young LB core, and he will join fellow transfer Rich Miller as the other LB looking to put the KU defense on the map in the Big 12.
Wheeler will also join over 30 new players as the team enters the summer session and looks to the prep for the start of the season in two months.