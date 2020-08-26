There are zero Kansas football players currently in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19, head coach Les Miles said in a Zoom call with the media Wednesday.
This follows similar remarks Miles made last week when discussing Kansas football's COVID-19 tests results. Last Thursday, Miles said 117 members of Kansas football have been tested.
Miles also addressed the NCAA's decision last week to grant athletes the right to retain eligibility regardless of whether or not they choose to play this fall season. The NCAA Division I Board voted last Friday to allow the extra year of eligibility, along with a blanket waiver to allow athletes to do so.
Miles said Wednesday he was in favor of the recent ruling by the NCAA, and that this can only be seen as a positive given the circumstances due to COVID-19.
“I think it's pretty obvious that they’ve made a decision that those people that are disadvantaged by the coronavirus are going to be advantaged by the NCAA,” Miles said. “The virus is going to affect you positively based on the NCAA’s rulings.”
Last Thursday, Miles also said no players have opted out of playing this fall season due to the coronavirus. This doubles down on a previous statement on Aug. 13 from Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long that he was not aware of any Kansas athletes opting out.
Miles confirmed Wednesday that senior offensive lineman Antione Frazier would enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. When asked again to clarify if any players on the team had opted out due to COVID-19, Miles said Frazier was opting out of this season.
“[Frazier] made that decision, but we’re going to be in good shape," Miles said. "It affects the depth some but I think we’ll be fine."
Miles said he would prefer players to stay on the team and go forward with the fall season. He said it would be in players' best interests now and in the future.
“I don’t know if from [the players'] vantage point is to turn away from what would be a good finish to a college career and an opportunity to advance their abilities,” Miles said. “[The players] have a choice to go off to the NFL or to stay and compete. We would love to have them stay and compete.”
Miles also said he would allow players who do choose to opt out to stay on the roster.
“If they don’t want to play anymore, certainly if it's based on coronavirus interests and reasons for not being as talented as they would normally be, they could stay on campus, you bet,” Miles said.
Miles also announced Kansas football will hold a balloon release ceremony at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to honor the life of former Kansas football defensive tackle Isi Holani.
Holani, who played for Kansas from 2016-18, died this past Saturday. Several current and former members of Kansas football shared memories and condolences throughout Sunday, including Miles.
“We are saddened to recognize that we lost Isi Holani,” said Les Miles. “He was a guy who played with 32 of our players here and his loss is being mourned by our team. [Wednesday] afternoon at about 4 p.m. we’re going to release some balloons from the stadium [to honor his life].”