The No. 19 Jayhawks played No. 17 TCU closely in today’s 38-31 loss, but simply had too many minor mishaps that, when added up, turned out to be major.
“It’s not as clean as it needs to be, and we’ve gotta be better,” head coach Lance Leipold said of the mistakes.
To start, junior quarterback Jalon Daniels’ fumble near the goal line in the first half kept the Jayhawks from taking a 7-3 lead. TCU then used a six-play, 99-yard drive to go up 10-0.
The fumble looked as if it would be more costly in the low scoring game, but the explosion of both offenses minimized its impact.
While it was the only fumble that the Jayhawks lost, they put the ball on the turf three other times, all of which were unforced.
Once was with Daniels and redshirt sophomore running back Ky Thomas, on a read play. Daniels and Thomas did not appear to be on the same page.
The second half saw redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean come into the game for the injured Daniels.
He had a pitch to Thomas in the option game that Thomas had to jump on to avoid a turnover, then a miscue on a handoff between him and sophomore running back Devin Neal. While the fumbles were not turnovers, they put the Jayhawks behind the sticks, making for tougher 3rd downs.
Bean also had an interception deep in his own territory that he would likely want to have back, a throw that he simply described as “a bad throw”.
There were also woes in the kicking game for the Jayhawks. Junior kicker Tabor Allen had two kickoffs go out of bounds.
“Those were all strategy… we didn't execute them all the way we want,” Leipold said of the kickoff game. He cited that TCU’s returners had an impact on the strategy.
The second one came after kicking from the 20-yard line after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on redshirt sophomore wide receiver Quentin Skinner after he hauled in a 38-yard touchdown.
The Jayhawks had five penalties enforced compared to TCU’s one. Leipold pointed that out, “You have five times as many penalties as your opponent, it's hard to win.”
Leipold went on to talk about a penalty in which TCU faced a 3rd and 8, but redshirt-junior defensive end Lonnie Phelps was flagged for being offside. The Frogs converted the then 3rd and 3 and scored on a 51-yard touchdown the play after to tie the game at 17.
Overall, the Jayhawks were too rough around the edges to beat a solid TCU team.
“Our margin of error is still pretty small,” said Leipold. They will look to clean up those errors as they get ready to play at Oklahoma next Saturday at 11 a.m.