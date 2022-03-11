In a season in which Kansas men’s basketball has struggled to find consistent go-to guys off the bench, super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot and guard Remy Martin proved to be the x-factors for Kansas in its 75-62 win against TCU in the semi-finals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.
In 25 minutes of action, Lightfoot recorded a career-high 15 points along on a 6-for-8 shooting night, highlighted by a 50% shooting night from three on two attempts, of which had been the only of the season so far.
“Not at all,” senior guard Ochai Agbaji said if he thought Lightfoot would shoot. “He kind of just shot it without thinking about it, I think it was better for him to do it that way. But it’s just one of those things you see it go up and go in, it’s one of those things you just give him a pat on the butt…He played really well tonight.”
TCU coach Jamie Dixon also had some choice words about Lightfoot’s performance.
“He’s played well against us over his career,” Dixon said. “Now, of course, it’s six years and counting, but he has always played good against us, and I give him all the respect.”
Dixon also gave credit to the bench play from Kansas, specifically citing Lightfoot and Martin.
“Their bench killed us. Him and Martin come off the bench, that was – we kind of – we hoped our bench would out play there’s and that wasn’t the case. Getting old is a good thing and they took advantage of it.”
Coach Bill Self also mentioned how Lightfoot had become a major factor in the Jayhawks’ success in the tournament.
“Mitch has become an offensive weapon for us,” Self said. “His right-hand jump hook is about as good as I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching.”
Martin also had one of his best games in months as he hit double figures at 10 points for the first time since his 15-point performance against Stephen F. Austin back in December. Martin said that with his knee at 100%, he felt as good as he has in a long while.
“I felt great just being out there, doing anything I can to contribute to the win,” Martin said. “I’m here to win a national championship. I’m here to win a tournament. So anything I can do to help the team I’m fully invested in, so I felt good to be out there and have fun.”
Martin also expressed how much he loves the feeling of what is March Madness.
“I love this month. This month is for champions,” Martin said. “I enjoy being out there on the biggest stage and playing with the Kansas uniform. I'm ultimately ready to go out there and play…Whatever I’m willing to do, I’m willing to do.”
With the win, Kansas advances to the Big 12 Championship to play the winner of Oklahoma and Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.