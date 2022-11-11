Freshman guard MJ Rice made his highly-anticipated debut as a Jayhawk after missing the first two games of the season with a lower-back injury.
Playing on the court was something Rice had been looking forward to for quite some time, saying there was no better feeling.
“I've been dreaming about this for a long time,” Rice said. “So when I finally got the opportunity, it was like wow, you know. Just going out there and trying to do what I can for us to win, help my team out, things like that.”
Assistant coach Norm Roberts was impressed with his performance, as Rice led the bench in scoring, while contributing four rebounds.
“I thought he was terrific,” Roberts said. “I thought his energy level was great. I thought he tried to guard, move his feet and then he really got out in transition.”
Rice had 10 points, going 5-for-10 from the field. His most impressive basket of the night came from a lob-pass from sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford.
“MJ can really, really score,” Roberts said. “He can score at all three levels, and he's strong, he's physical. He's going to be a really really good player.”
Coach Bill Self has put a lot of trust into Rice, and even anticipates him having a larger role later in the season.
“I feel like he's putting a lot of trust into me, he wants me to be great,” Rice said. “And with that being said, that means I got to work.”
Rice is ready to put in the work, saying he wants to help the team succeed.
“I want to help these guys grow as well,” Rice said. “So whatever that that takes, whether that's talking to them, whether that’s rebounding more, whether that's doing an extra pass, anything. I want to help them win, so we’re gonna see.”
The highlight dunk for Rice wasn’t his favorite aspect of the game, but rather the result of the game as a whole.
“The win was the best part of the whole game,” Rice said.