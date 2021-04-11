Kansas softball clinched the series over the UMKC Roos Saturday with a 7-3 win, moving the Jayhawks to 19-15 on the season.
Redshirt junior catcher Shelby Gayre and sophomore infielder Ashlyn Anderson had solid plate appearances, both hitting timely home runs in Kansas’ win.
“You could tell the hit today provided her [Gayre] the confidence to mentally get back to a position where she’s trusting what she’s doing at the plate,” Kansas softball coach Jennifer McFalls told KU Athletics. “She works hard and has the ability to step in and get those type of big hits for us.”
KU found themselves trailing 1-0 after the top half of the first inning but quickly recovered in the bottom half scoring a single run. Senior outfielder Brittany Jackson found herself on base after a Roos error. Then, junior infielder Morgyn Wynne singled, putting two runners on with one out.
Junior second baseman Cheyenne Hornbuckle continued the offensive production with a double, scoring Jackson and tying the game at one apiece.
In the fourth inning, the momentum swung in the Jayhawks’ favor. Anderson sent a solo shot to center, recording her seventh home run of the season. Senior outfielder Tarin Travieso followed up with a single to center. KU went on to score three runs after an RBI single up the middle from freshman pinch hitter Angela Price and an RBI double from Jackson.
Price’s hit was the first of her career.
“We didn’t execute the bunt, but I told her I needed to have a ball put in play to advance runners. She did something even better than that by getting a base hit and bringing one home,” McFalls said.
Later in the contest, Gayre sealed the game for KU with a two-out, three-run bomb, extending the lead to four. The home run was her eighth of the season.
Kansas has a quick turnaround as they head to Columbia, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 13, to take on the Missouri Tigers at 4 p.m.