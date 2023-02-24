Most of the freshman class at the University of Kansas entered the world in either 2003 or 2004. West Virginia entered the Big 12 Conference in 2012 and has provided some of the most fun games to watch throughout the years.
Being that the Mountaineers are new, most students who grew up around Kansas basketball have gotten to witness the entire history of this conference rivalry. There is likely at least one game for a lot of students that sticks out in their minds with this rivalry. Here are a few that stick out.
Andrew Wiggins drops 41 in loss. 2014 in Morgantown:
Freshman sensation Andrew Wiggins had the highest single-game scoring output in the Bill Self era during the 92-86 loss. Devin Williams, Eron Harris, and Juwan Staten all scored over 20 points in the win for the Mountaineers.
Staten clutch for Mountaineers. 2015 in Morgantown:
Juwan Staten made plenty of impact plays throughout his time at West Virginia. None were as big as this one, however. Down by one with under 10 seconds to go, Staten’s spin move and finish put West Virginia up one with four seconds to go.
With no timeouts, Jamari Traylor threw a pass to Perry Ellis, who caught it in stride within distance of laying it up. However, it was an awkward distance, and Ellis missed the shot at the buzzer. West Virginia won 62-61.
The Comeback. Part one: 2015 in Lawrence:
The Mountaineers led for all but 60 seconds of regulation. However, the Jayhawks came back and forced overtime. Jamari Traylor’s dunk put Kansas in the lead for good, and the Jayhawks clinched another Big 12 Conference title.
The Comeback. Part two: 2017 in Lawrence
The Jayhawks were down by 14 with 2:48 remaining. This game also broke the world record for the loudest indoor arena. Frank Mason’s 24 points led the way for the Jayhawks. Devonte’ Graham made two overtime three-pointers to help win one of the most thrilling games in Allen Fieldhouse in the Bill Self era.
Graham and Mykhailiuk light it up in the second half: 2018 in Morgantown
The first half was full of Sagaba Konate blocking anything the Jayhawks tried to take to the rim. The center blocked five shots in the game. In the second half, Devonte’ Graham and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 16 and 17 points, respectively. They both went 3-for-6 from deep and led the Jayhawks to a 71-66 win.
The Comeback. Part three: 2018 in Lawrence
The Jayhawks sported blue uniforms during a home game and came back from double digits once again. Center Udoka Azubuike scored 21 in the win, and West Virginia’s head coach, Bob Huggins, was ejected from the game.
2018 Big 12 Championship: Malik Newman finds his groove:
All three matchups between the two teams were memorable in the 2018 season. The Mountaineers were never able to climb over the Jayhawks, however. Malik Newman made six threes as the Jayhawks won the Big 12 championship. Newman getting hot proved to be essential for the Jayhawks, as his scoring output led the Jayhawks to the Final Four.
The two square off again on Saturday at 3 p.m. inside Allen Fieldhouse once again.