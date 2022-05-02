Kansas baseball took on West Virginia on Sunday in the final game of its weekend series and lost 10-8. Kansas took a 7-3 win on Friday before dropping Saturday night's game 10-7.
West Virginia loaded the bases with its first three batters of the game before scoring a run on a double play by the Jayhawks' middle infield. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Ryan Vanderhei limited the damage to just one run after a big strikeout for out number three.
In the top of the second inning, the Mountaineers drew a walk with two outs before the next batter, redshirt junior Tevin Tucker reached on an error by Kansas sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger. The error allowed the runner from first to score and gave West Virginia a 2-0 lead.
Josenberger got caught stealing after he led off the inning with a walk. The following two batters reached on a walk and a single before redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf drove a single to right field, plating the Jayhawks’ first run of the day.
To lead off the bottom of the fourth inning, redshirt freshman first baseman Cooper McMurray drove a ball deep to right-center field off the top of the wall for a double. Redshirt freshman catcher Jake English followed McMurray with a double of his own to deep left field, scoring McMurray and knotting the game at two.
Kansas’ offense kept the bats rolling throughout the fourth. With English aboard the bases and no outs, redshirt freshman infielder Ryan Callahan hit a towering fly ball over the right-field wall to give the Jayhawks their first lead of the day at 4-2.
Vanderhei got the first two Mountaineers out in the top of the fifth. After that, the Mountaineer offense hit three consecutive home runs off Vanderhei to steal back a 5-4 lead.
West Virginia got its lead runner aboard on a single to left field in the top of the sixth. The following batter, senior outfielder Austin Davis lined a double to left field, scoring another run and extending the Mountaineers’ lead to two.
Kansas' offense didn't back down, and with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, freshman infielder Payton Allen hit a high chopper to second base, plating a run and cutting the deficit to just one.
West Virginia’s offense stayed hot in the top of the seventh inning. After a one-out walk, freshman first baseman Grant Hussey hit a two-run home run to left field to give West Virginia a three-run lead.
After a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth inning, sophomore outfielder Brayden Barry hit his second home run of the day to make the score 10-5.
Kansas began the ninth inning with a walk followed by a single from Allen. Two batters later, redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw hit a towering fly ball over the left-field wall to push the score to 10-8.
Kansas couldn't complete the comeback, falling 10-8 to the Mountaineers and losing the series 2-1. Kansas looks to bounce back on Wednesday at Omaha. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.