Kansas baseball did not play its best baseball this weekend against Baylor, but the Jayhawks were able to scratch out a victory in the final game of the series to finish it 2-1. Freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna was the one that came in clutch with a walk-off single to win the third game of the series 3-2.
In the first two games of the series, Baylor’s bats came out on fire. With five hitters above .300, that is going to happen on a regular basis, and they proved it to be true against the Jayhawks on Saturday.
Due to inclement weather on Friday, the two teams decided to adjust the series to a doubleheader on Saturday and finish the final game on Sunday. The first day of action did not go in the Jayhawk’s favor.
Redshirt senior right hander pitcher, Ryan Cyr started for the Jayhawks and after giving up a quick run in the first, he did solid work until the fifth inning when he got blown up for six runs. The two out rally consisted of four RBI hits in a row with a two-run homer from sophomore infielder, Antonio Valdez being the apex before the end of the inning.
Before this rally by Baylor, Kansas was up 2-1 and looked solid behind the plate, but the six-run rally in the fifth proved to be too much for Kansas to overcome, losing the first game of the series 2-8.
In the second game of the series Kansas lost again to Baylor 2-6. Redshirt freshman centerfielder, Jared McKenzie, who is Baylor’s leader in batting average, led the way for the Bears going 4-5 in the game.
Again, the downfall of the Jayhawks in this one was a multiple run inning, this time coming in the top of the third for the Bears. The four-run third was started by redshirt junior right hander pitcher, Cole Larsen giving up a walk to the first batter of the inning. Baylor went to town after that with several hits inducing a three-run blast from sophomore infielder Antonio Valdez to put the Bears up 4-0.
Kansas did answer back in the fourth with two runs of their own, but it proved to be too much to overcome losing the game.
Looking back at some of Kansas’ loses this season, specifically in Big 12 play, there have been several massive multiple run rallies that put the Jayhawks in too big of a hole to overcome. Limiting damage in an inning has been something to point out in many of their losses and is not a good trend to have in the Big 12. In this conference, most teams are loaded with powerful bats and it can be very hard to win games if you don’t limit their offensive production.
Kansas has been better about battling back on the offensive side, but these six-run and four-run rallies are hard for any team to overcome.
In the third game of the series, Kansas did exactly what they need to do win games against Big 12 competition, solid starting pitching. Kansas’ bats can get the job done when it has the opportunity to, hence the win coming in walk-off fashion.
Redshirt sophomore lefty, Eli Davis pitched 6.2 innings of work on Sunday with one earned run and five strikeouts on his card. Although he walked four batters, this only resulted in one run and gave Kansas’ bats a chance to win the game.
Granted limiting offensive production from opposing teams is always a recipe for success, but it is especially true in the Big 12 where the conference is home to some of the best bats in the country. It is always a battle when it comes to Big 12 games and Kansas will need more of what they did on Sunday if they want to improve its 2-9 Big 12 record.
Kansas will be back in action Wednesday against UT Arlington starting at 6:30 p.m. before the Jayhawks start up their next Big 12 series at TCU starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m. as well.