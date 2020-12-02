Despite the lack of overall offensive firepower, a momentum swing in the second half was crucial in Kansas men’s basketball's 65-62 win over No. 20 Kentucky in the Champions Classic Tuesday night.
At the forefront for Kansas was redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson.
In the first half, Wilson was just 1-for-4 with two points and three rebounds. But Wilson found his scoring touch in the second half, finishing with a career-high 23 points, along with 10 rebounds.
“My team needed me to step up," Wilson said after the game. "I had a slow first half, so my mind was just to come in and play as hard as anybody on the court. It turned out to be a really good half.”
Tuesday’s game was a breakout performance from Wilson, as he played more of a supporting role against No. 1 Gonzaga last week with 11 points and four rebounds. In Kansas' 94-72 win over Saint Joseph’s on Friday, Wilson stepped up his game with 14 points and nine rebounds, shooting 50% from the field.
Kansas needed Wilson to step up against Kentucky, too. Outside of Wilson's 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting in the second half, the rest of the Jayhawks combined for 15 points and were 2-for-20 from the field.
“We don’t come close to winning the game without him,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game. “He was really the only offense we had that was pretty consistent.”
Coming out of the halftime break, Wilson opened Kansas' scoring with a layup. His two biggest buckets on the night, though, came in the clutch.
With under six minutes to play, Wilson knocked down huge back-to-back three-pointers. Both shots kept Kansas within striking distance, with the second tying the game up at 51-51.
“Everything he was doing, just being aggressive, attacking, rebounding the ball brought confidence to him too,” junior guard Ochai Agbaji said. “Anything we needed from him, he delivered today so I’m proud of him.”
With 1:38 left in the game, Wilson scored another important layup to extend the Kansas lead to 62-57. After this, Kansas was able to knock down its free throws and secure the narrow victory.
Wilson did most of his damage in the second half while Kansas played its five-out lineup. In this lineup, Wilson takes on the role of playing the five man. And so far this year, he has excelled in that spot.
“I think [it’s] just me being a bigger dude and me being able to guard the five,” Wilson said. “Me being able to break down my defender, getting my teammates open and getting to the rim is something that me being the five is really good at.”
For the most part late in the game, Wilson was guarded by Kentucky freshman big man Isaiah Jackson, who finished with a staggering eight blocks and 12 rebounds. Self said Kansas’ strategy was to have Wilson drive it against Jackson to create scoring chances.
“That’s what we were trying to do, and Jalen has no fear in doing that,” Self said.
Wilson’s most valuable production Tuesday, though, came in the rebounding department, as he was able to keep Kentucky’s bigs off the offensive glass.
“My thing is when you rebound the ball, you always get a touch. You’re always active in the game,” Wilson said. “By me rebounding, I always stay in tune with anything on the court.”
Next up for Wilson and Kansas is the Jayhawks' home opener against Washburn on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.