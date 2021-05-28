Kansas women’s basketball completed their 2021 signing class Tuesday with four total players signing with the program.
In addition to Matea Nikolic, Sanna Strom, and Danai Papadopoulou all signing back in November during the early signing period, Nadira Eltayeb from Tacoma, Washington will round out the four new players for the class of 2021.
“During the ups and downs of the pandemic season, we were forced to move pieces around and often players out of position for obvious reasons,” head coach Brandon Schneider said in a press release. “As we move forward and with the addition of four newcomers, we are really excited to be back to a complete roster with depth at every position.”
In terms of the newest signee, Eltayeb will provide depth for the center position. The 6-5 center transfer from Eastern Arizona College was a 2021 Division and Conference Championship with Eastern Arizona and was the No. 1 Junior College center prospect for the class of 2022. She is graduating early from Eastern Arizona and was also the No. 6 Junior College prospect overall.
Additionally, she broke her high school’s single game record for rebounds in a game with a total of 23. At Thomas Jefferson High School in Auburn, WA, she also made Second Team All-Conference and most improved player.
“Nadira adds a strong and physical presence to our frontline," Schneider said. "Coach Turner has done a really nice job with her development at Eastern Arizona. She has good interior footwork and a solid repertoire of post moves with the ability to finish with both right and left-handed jump hooks in the paint. We feel she has the size, mentality and shot blocking ability to protect the rim for us defensively.”
After finishing 7-18 last season, the Jayhawks will now have a new group of talent to look forward to heading into the months ahead.