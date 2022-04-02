NEW ORLEANS – Kansas men’s basketball defeated the Villanova Wildcats 81-65 on Saturday to advance to the National Championship. Led by multiple big performances, Kansas avenged its loss to the Wildcats in the 2018 Final Four and advanced to Monday’s title game.
Senior forward David McCormack led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji impressed as well with 21 points off of a 6-8 shooting night. Junior guard Christian Braun emerged late and finished in double figures as well with 10.
The Jayhawks got off to a blistering start and led by four points from McCormack and six from Agbaji, Kansas took a quick 10-0 to start off the ballgame and headed into the first media timeout with a 10-2 lead.
The Jayhawks also played stern defense early with two steals from redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris to stifle any attempt for the Wildcats to get into an offensive rhythm.
Agbaji continued his hot start to the game as he hit two more threes over the next few minutes to bring his total to 12 points less than nine minutes into the game on 4-4 shooting and had Kansas up 19-8 with 11:33 left in the first.
The Jayhawks didn’t just let their foot off the gas pedal, they floored it harder and just kept applying pressure as the game continued. Led by a 70% shooting from behind the arc up to the six minute mark which had them up by a sizeable margin at 36-18.
The defense continued to stifle Villanova as well and held the Wildcats to under 40% shooting from the field during that same period of time as well.
The Wildcats managed to narrow the lead to 38-26 with under two minutes left in the half and gained momentum heading into the final 90 seconds of the second half and looked to narrow the gap even more.
One aspect Kansas struggled with throughout the first half proved to be rebounding, and that showed on one play in particular where the Wildcats grabbed multiple offensive rebounds in a row before nailing a three to bring the lead down to 38-29.
The Jayhawks ended the half well, however, and managed to take a double-digit lead into the locker room at 40-29. McCormack led the way in the first half with 13 points and Agbaji followed right behind at 12.
The Jayhawks defense proved crucial in the first as well as they managed to hold the Wildcats to only a 33% shooting performance from the field.
Kansas started the second half hot as they went 4-4 from the field and extended the lead to 14 at 50-36, led by two threes from Agbaji and Harris.
Despite the deficit, the Wildcats fought back over the next few minutes and after some timely threes and had narrowed the gap to single-digits at 50-42.
The shootout began after that with both squads hitting shot after shot at peak efficiency and 22 points were scored over just a few minutes between both, but Kansas had fought back and extended the lead back to double-digits at 62-50 with 10:25 left to play.
Villanova responded with another timely three after, followed by a Kansas miss and two made free throws by the Wildcats to cut the lead to seven.
Although the Wildcats got it down to six not long after, the Jayhawks responded swiftly and scored two quick baskets to bring the lead back up to 10 with 4:29 left to play.
Despite Nova bringing it down to nine, what followed proved to be a miraculous three ball from Braun at the end of the shot clock to extend the lead to 12, followed by a block from Agbaji, who then got fouled on a fast break attempt.
Braun proceeded to hit a three shortly after to all but put away the Wildcats and the Jayhawks hunkered down and punched their ticket to Monday’s National Championship game.
Kansas will play the winner of Duke and North Caroline on Monday for the title of National Champion.