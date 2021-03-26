After the 85-51 loss to USC, ending the Jayhawks 2020-21 season, the question is which faces should we expect to pursue their careers to the professional level. The focus right now lies on where Kansas men's basketball senior guard Marcus Garrett stands.
The 2019-20 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year has a big decision to make. He had another tremendous year in the Jayhawks uniform and now has to either come back for a second senior year, or decide to go to the NBA.
Garrett had a great season, averaging 11 points per game, on top of recording 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, while shooting nearly 46% from the field. On the defensive end, there were no surprises as he had yet another phenomenal defensive season, posting career-highs in steals (1.6) and blocks (0.3). Garrett was also named a semifinalist for the 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.
Garrett did go through Senior Night festivities on Feb. 27, but never ruled out the option of returning for another year.
“I haven’t ruled it out yet, but it'll be Senior Night,” Garrett said.
Garrett told Coach Self that he would have to sit down and talk with him about the decision. Self said he would be open to Marcus' return. However, Self did give some words about Marcus’ options.
“You can always come back, and I’d love to have you back. So that has been the extent of the conversation," Self said. "It hasn’t been anything remotely serious.”
Again, this was back in February, nothing else has been mentioned since.
If Garrett were to leave the collegiate level however, where would he stand among the others entering the 2021 NBA Draft?
According to NBAdraft.net, the Kansas guard is listed as the 59th pick, drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers - a team that has one of the top defensive ratings in the NBA and a system where Garrett would be able to thrive.
ESPN also lists Garrett as the 17th ranked point guard entering the 2021 NBA Draft. It seems that if Garrett were to end his Kansas career after four seasons, he would find himself between the late second round and the undrafted tier.
As for other Jayhawks, Kansas junior Ochai Agbaji also had an excellent year. He capped off his third year with Kansas averaging 14 points per game on 42% shooting from the field and 38% from the three-point range.
According to NBAdraft.net, if Agbaji were to declare for the draft, he would find himself ranked anywhere near the bottom of the first round to the beginning of the second round. Agbaji is listed as the 28th overall pick to the Phoenix Suns and is ranked 20th among all shooting guards, according to ESPN.
Agbaji has unteachable athleticism with a jump shot that has been improved on tremendously since his freshman year. He has the skill-set for the next level and is an NBA ready player. However, with a rough ending to his third season, the junior might look to up his draft stock as he thinks about his decision to possibly stay for another year.
Freshman guard Bryce Thompson, redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson and sophomore guard Christian Braun all look to make NBA scouts turn their heads next season as they have the skill set as well to make it to the next level. All three players were at one point on NBA Draft radars and mock drafts, but fell as the season progressed.
As all three players are expected to return next season, along with David McCormack, the Jayhawks expect to have a very strong and talented roster with plenty of NBA talent next year.