The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Committees determined how they will handle COVID-19 related issues that may be encountered during the NCAA tournament, the NCAA announced Thursday.
The committees have agreed that once the bracket is finalized on Selection Sunday, "no teams will be reseeded and the bracket will not change." It is also said that “reasonable efforts” will be made to make sure the field of 68 is full at the start of the championship.
Like usual, every participating conference will have a minimum of one team in the field, and replacement teams must be among the best teams considered for an at-large tournament bid. Replacement teams can only be introduced into the field within 48 hours of the announcement.
These replacement teams will be the last four teams that weren't selected and will be ranked No. 1-4. The first team in the rankings will be the first replacement team, the second ranked team will be the second replacement team and so on. Any of the replacement teams that do not make it will be the top seeds in the NIT tournament from March 16 to April 1.
Kansas men’s basketball, currently projected as a No. 4 seed in the tournament by Joe Lunardi, has dodged COVID issues this season. The Tarleton State cancellation on Dec. 13 and the Iowa State game on Jan. 16 were the only altered games, and both were due to COVID-19 issues with the opposing team.
The women’s team will likely miss out on the NCAA tournament, as the Jayhawks haven’t been selected to the field since the 2012-13 season.
Selection Sunday for the men’s tournament is set for 5 p.m. on CBS March 14, and the women’s bracket will be released at 6 p.m. Monday, March 15, on ESPN.