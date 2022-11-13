The Jayhawk offense hitched their wagon onto sophomore running back Devin Neal in their 43-28 loss to Texas Tech. Neal had 190 yards on 24 carries that night.
Last week, in his Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week performance, he carried 32 times for the Jayhawks. In the last two games, Neal has averaged 28 carries a game, compared to the first eight games, where he averaged 10.75 carries a game.
With the new approach of feeding Neal, the Jayhawks got their highest rushing total of the year versus Oklahoma State and fourth highest total in the loss versus Texas Tech.
Only one carry from the Jayhawk running backs went to someone besides Neal. That was a 40-yard burst from Ky Thomas toward the end of the fourth quarter.
The running backs looked like they would be one of the deepest position groups for the Jayhawks this season. Multiple factors have contributed to it looking like a one-man show in the rushing attack.
First, redshirt-sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw’s injury against Iowa State has sidelined him ever since. Hishaw was averaging 8.8 carries a game before he went down.
Redshirt-sophomore running back Sevion Morrison has done well being an unexpected ball carrier with 8.6 yards per carry on just 18 rushes but has not been called upon recently.
Thomas was the new addition for Jayhawk fans to get excited about in the offseason but has had injury problems throughout the year. The Minnesota transfer, who had 824 rushing yards last year, has just 136 yards rushing on the year.
Now, 10 games into the season, Neal has seemingly taken over the Kansas backfield.
“He’s in good rhythm,” Leipold said.
Leipold also commented on how Neal has found his role with “those consistent maybe seven, eight, 10 yard runs because he’s got a good feel for how things are playing out.
To show even further how much the rushing attack is dependent on Neal, redshirt-junior quarterback Jason Bean ran the ball just four times.
One of those was a 16-yard scamper where he displayed great speed and instinct after tucking the ball on a passing play.
Bean has proven to be a weapon in the rushing attack to go along with his contributions through the air. In the win over Oklahoma State, he had a 73-yard rushing touchdown to build all of the momenta Kansas would need in the bowl-clinching win.
All in all, if the Jayhawks hadn’t made a point of wanting Devin Neal to be who they are building the rushing attack around, they sure did in the loss to Texas Tech.
The Jayhawks will try to continue their rushing success, whether it’s mostly Neal or not, into next week when they take on Texas at home at 2:30 p.m.