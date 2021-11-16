Freshman running back Devin Neal and the offense helped Kansas [2-8] upset the University of Texas [4-6] in Austin Saturday, 57-56.

Kansas scored the most points in a game all season, in part to Neal’s 24 carries for 143 yards and three rushing touchdowns, plus two receptions and a receiving score. Being from Lawrence this game meant more than just a win for Neal.

“It means the world to me,” Neal said. “I've watched the ups and downs of this program since I was a little kid. I’ve dreamed of this moment playing here, coming to this crazy environment.”

Including the offensive production from Neal, Kansas out rushed Texas 218-164.

With redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean sidelined due to injury, sophomore Jalon Daniels stepped in his spot and delivered three touchdowns and no turnovers. Coach Lance Leipold worked very briefly in the past with the quarterback but was impressed with his performance.

“Outstanding, I mean just amazing,” Leipold said. “To play this well without really getting so many snaps. To come in with the energy that he did, not just the second half, I mean...going 21/30, that’s amazing. He’s accurate. Again, I thought he was outstanding.”

Down one point in overtime, following a Neal score, Daniels connected with redshirt freshman fullback Jared Casey to convert the two point conversion, ultimately winning Kansas the game.

“It was man coverage, I knew I had a whip route and a corner to the right side,” Daniels said. “I ended up being flushed out the pocket so I rolled out to the right, saw Jared [Casey] waving his hands in the endzone and I just had to lob it over one defender. Jared made the catch and I was able to make the throw over somebody.”

But the decision to go for two came from Leipold.

“We made a decision earlier that if we score, we are going for two,” Leipold said. “Our Athletic Director Travis Goff, I sort of gave him a look saying ‘Hey we are going to go for this thing’ and we did it.”

In the win, Kansas scored the most points in a single game since 2007 when it scored 76 points against Nebraska, Kansas Athletics said.

Kansas plays Texas Christian University on the road next Saturday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.