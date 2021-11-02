With a large number of newcomers to this year’s Kansas squad, there comes many changes for said newcomers, freshmen or transfers alike.

Sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu, who transferred from Drake over the offseason, described that the adaptation process was difficult at first but eventually adjusted with the help of others.

“It’s tough at the start with a whole new system, coach and teammates,” Yesufu said. “But I definitely adjusted well; the coaches and players helped me, and they’ve been great.”

Super-senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, who transferred from Iowa State, also credited the players and coaches for his adjustment to a new structure.

“It’s been great. I feel like the players, my teammates, the coaches, that’s where the adjustment is really from and them helping me get acclimated,” Coleman-Lands said. “They’ve done a tremendous job allowing me to just ease my way into it and not be forced upon me.”

Coleman-Lands also discussed how the chemistry has been with the mix of the newcomers and veterans, and the veterans have helped shape team chemistry.

“Being new myself and some of the other guys, it’s been an adjustment learning the system, plays, traditions, culture,” Coleman-Lands said. “With that being said, a lot of the guys who’ve been here prior do a great job of helping us out, talking before coach talks to us, even off the court.”

For freshmen like forward Zach Clemence, the adaptation process has been different than for transfers but fun at the same time.

“It’s been real fun. Going from high school to college has been a fun experience,” Clemence said. “It hasn’t been the easiest, but it’s definitely going to pay off.”

One newcomer that has caught the eyes of many, including Bill Self, has been a super senior transfer from Missouri Southern, Cam Martin.

“Cam can make shots and certainly he adds a dimension to our offense,” Self said. “That could be a big bonus, having a guy that can stretch it...he has an infectious way about him that we need, personality.”

Martin also agreed that making the adjustment to Kansas was difficult but is excited to see everybody in action.

“It’s been an adjustment for sure,” Martin said.” The biggest adjustment is really just having so many players on this team and being so deep. We have 10 guys who can go off and have a big game. That’s really fun and exciting.”

Martin also commented on the chemistry building that still needs to take place and how this squad isn’t a fully ready team yet.

“We’re gradually getting better. We talked about the other day that we’re really not a team yet,” Martin said. “We have to go through adversity and we haven’t hit it yet. There’s going to be some point in the season, whether we lose a game, we come back after being down 15 or we get down early. And that’s what teams do; they stick together and don’t break apart.”

Self also discussed the team chemistry and how the players have good comradery, but on-court chemistry is lacking.

“I think our guys really like each other. I think they enjoy their company off the court. But I don’t think on the court our chemistry is where it should be,” Self said. “I think the chemistry is getting better, but I don't see us being in midseason form until midseason.”

Kansas will open the regular season on Nov. 9 against Michigan State in the Champions Classic in New York. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.