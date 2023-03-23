Spring practice has been well underway for a few weeks now for Kansas football, and as some unfamiliar faces work into the groove of the Lance Leipold regime, the Jayhawks continue to build on a historic 2022 season that found themselves in their first Bowl game in over a decade.
Kansas brought in several transfers in the offseason, including various pieces to a constantly improving team defense. Amongst these transfers, several come in from conferences filled with tough schedules, like the SEC and Big 10 Conference. But, as the new Jayhawks had hit the transfer portal, one thing, in particular, stood out about coming to Lawrence–culture.
“I’ve just been adapting to the new culture…It’s different over here,” redshirt sophomore Damarius McGhee said. “Everybody is one, I feel like, over here. More connected, more together, player-to-player or coach-to-player.”
McGhee previously spent his first two college seasons at LSU, making an appearance in 12 games in the 2021 season, including highlights in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State to record five tackles. However, after former head coach Ed Orgeron was fired from the Tigers and current head coach Brian Kelly stepped into the role, McGhee only made one appearance with LSU that season.
“I felt like it was wasting my talent,” McGhee said when asked about his decision to hit the transfer portal. “I wanted to go somewhere that I could show my talent, show everybody what I’m about.”
For the Florida native, he wasn’t entirely sure David Booth Memorial Stadium was where he envisioned himself for the coming years, but once he stepped foot in Lawrence, that all changed.
“They showed me the real, and they gave it to me like the real,” McGhee said. “That’s what I like. Come straightforward to me. I don’t want you to sugarcoat, and they didn’t sugarcoat anything. They told me straight up, ‘I’m going to come in here and work.”
McGhee also attributes his decision to his host when he visited Kansas, a veteran of the program and senior safety Kenny Logan Jr.
“Oh, that’s my guy. That man is… hilarious,” McGhee said with a laugh.
Alongside McGhee as a “new kid on the block” is redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker. Only making appearances in his sophomore season at Minnesota, Booker recorded only two tackles across his career with the Gophers across six games without a start. Facing his transfer decision, he went with the crimson and blue over Iowa, a Big 10 opponent that he saw in one of his appearances last season.
“Everything outside of the field, I thought Iowa might have been better, but I decided to make that football decision,” Booker said. “I feel like [the Big 12 Conference] fits me better than the Big 10.”
As Booker’s coming out of an incredibly defense-heavy conference, and exiting from a Gophers team that ranked No. 9 in total defense last season, the Indiana native has been thrilled to join a team that’s as young and ready for more after getting a taste of a bowl game last season.
With such a limited experience headed into his time as a Jayhawk, Booker’s looking forward to the increases in time on the field to yield the results he’s been craving.
“It’s super exciting,” Booker said when asked about the potential to play more snaps this season. “That’s all I’ve wanted since I’ve come to college.”
Fans will have their first look at both the old and new faces that make up the 2023 squad on April 7 for the Spring Showcase at 7 p.m.