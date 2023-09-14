After ending the season with a 15-2 loss to the Missouri Tigers, the Kansas ice hockey club handled the offseason a lot different than years past.
That loss caused the team to change their mindset heading into this season, with a focus on commitment and buying in, junior defenseman Caleb Dusseau said.
“It was a tough loss for sure. We sat down with the guys and we talked with everybody and we agreed that next year is going to be different,” Dusseau said. “We want to work hard, we're a new team now. Our mindset going forward is just work as hard as we can every single practice, every single play, not take a second off. Everybody buy in. That's our mindset going into this year.”
Not only did it change the mindset for the team, but it also changed the way that head coach Andy McConnell and assistant coach Chase Pruitt would go about recruiting.
“If we didn't need any more motivation, that definitely fired us up to start implementing more energy, intentional energy, into recruiting,” McConnell said. “We've never done that. Never had to.”
The roster is larger, and it’s a similar story as the past two seasons. There’s a influx of newcomers having to learn to mesh with the returners.
“I'm taking more players than I did in the years past,” McConnell said. “To try to alleviate that lack of players and incentivize the buy in and the commitment to the team… We have a good core of returners and the guys that were committed, but we needed more. So, to have that already established within the club, we knew that bringing guys in, they’ll just naturally gravitate to that and and hopefully be successful growing off of it.”
That natural gravitation is going a lot smoother than years past, and Dusseau said the team’s excitement is there as well.
“I think it's been a lot smoother,” Dusseau said. “There's still a decent amount of returners, so it's good to have that, to have that older leadership on the team. Again, there are a lot of new guys, but I think everyone's meshed in really well and really excited for the year.”
The Jayhawks begin their season against the Dordt Defenders, a team who has won the last four meetings and happens to also be returning many players.
“We're playing a good opponent this weekend. We played them last year, but it didn't go the way we wanted,” Dusseau said. “This year, we got a new group, a rejuvenized group... We're young, we're fast, we hit hard, skate hard. We're really excited. I think we're going to take it to them.”
McConnell believes starting out the year against Dordt is a great test for the team right off the bat.
“If you're looking for a good competition for your first team to play, you look to Dordt,” McConnell said. “I have a lot of respect for them, but make no mistake, they're going to be a good test, and they're gonna be one of the better teams we play in our league.”
Within that test, one of the keys to this weekend for the Jayhawks is learning each other and staying clear-minded.
“We have a lot of returners, but half the team is new,” McConnell said. “So, it's going to be learning each other, not overthinking and staying positive through it. I've always said the easiest way to beat to beat us is to have us get in our own heads and beat ourselves.”
Kansas opens its season against the Defenders at home on Friday, Sept. 15 at Independence Community Ice in Independence, Missouri. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game can be viewed at KU Hockey on YouTube.