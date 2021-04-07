As new Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff has officially stepped into his new role, there are challenges ahead along with exciting moments to look forward to for the future of Kansas Athletics.
One of the main decisions that Goff will have to make is the future of the Kansas football program. Most recently, former head coach Les Miles and Kansas mutually agreed to part ways back on March 8, and Emmett Jones was named interim head coach on March 11. In terms of hiring a new coach, it appears Goff isn't wanting to rush the process and wants to go in open-minded.
Goff prioritized getting out to practice Tuesday when he flew in to Lawrence and spoke with Jones and the staff.
“What I said to the staff is where we are exactly on day two,” Goff said in his address to the media on Wednesday. “I come in open-minded. I come in wanting to listen and absorb, and I also want to understand where we are at with this football program. There is a plan, and it’s more about the win and understanding how to go forward with that plan. The plan is definitely still in development.”
Goff mostly wants to listen to Jones as well as the players and the staff surrounding him. He spent time with Jones Tuesday and said he was amazed by the good energy from the coaches to the players.
“The most important thing to me was to do as much work as I could on the front end,” Goff said. “It’s important to have a plan, have a few different plans, and have the options. It would be insincere and I would not be doing the right thing for the university to have arrived yesterday with putting the head down without talking to Coach Jones and his staff and observe.”