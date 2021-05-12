Recently hired Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold has announced his official staff list for his inaugural season in Lawrence. The list features multiple former Buffalo staffers that assisted Leipold in the Northeast, as well as some familiar faces around the Jayhawks’ program.
"I am extremely proud of the staff we have assembled here at Kansas," Leipold said in a press release. "It’s no secret how much I value continuity among a coaching staff, and I truly believe we’ve achieved that here. Every single coach is ready to dig in and get this team ready to compete at the highest level."
The official list has been released by Kansas Athletics and features some interesting names to help usher in the new era of Kansas football.
Brian Borland, Defensive Coordinator
Joining Kansas’ staff following his previous job on Leipold’s staff at Buffalo, Brian Borland will replace former defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot to lead the Jayhawks’ defense.
Brian holds over 30 years of coaching experience and is a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Kwahn Drake, Defensive Line Coach
Returning to Kansas for his third season, Kwahn Drake will join Leipold’s new staff and continue his work with the Jayhawks’ defensive line.
Drake has been cultivating talent on Kansas’ defensive line and will have plenty of young talent to work with this summer before Week one.
Scott Fuchs, Offensive Line Coach
Another former Buffalo staffer, Scott Fuchs replaces recently hired Lee Grimes to lead Kansas’ offensive line. Fuchs has 26 years of coaching experience and has had extensive experience with Coach Leipold at Buffalo.
Fuchs will inherit an offensive line that needs immediate attention and will have plenty of eyes on him for development.
Chevis Jackson, Cornerbacks Coach
After an unfortunate 2020, Kansas’ corners sparked some excitement late last season. The man responsible: Chevis Jackson.
Jackson returns to the Jayhawks’ staff after two previous seasons in Lawrence. Managing a position with promising potential, his return may prove beneficial for Leipold’s staff in 2021.
Emmett Jones, Wide Receivers Coach
Taking on the interim head coaching job following Les Miles’ departure, Emmett Jones is a name plenty of Jayhawks wanted to see stick around.
Now, he’ll be back for his third season in Lawrence. Jones has connected well with the roster and his leadership during the spring was an excellent look for the program.
Andy Kotelnicki, Offensive Coordinator
Kotelnicki has experience with Coach Leipold and will bring his experience from Buffalo down to Lawrence. Kotelnicki will be replacing recently hired offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, who was hired during the offseason, shortly before Miles departed from the program.
He supported one of the most successful Buffalo offenses in 2020 and may channel some new energy from the Jayhawks offense moving forward.
Jake Schoonover, Special Teams Coordinator
An offseason hire, Schnoonover was welcomed to Kansas’ staff after his previous job at Bowling Green.
Coach Leipold appreciated Schoonover’s experienced resume and will be undertaking a Kansas team that has struggled to find consistency on special teams in the past.
Chris Simpson, Linebackers Coach
A new face on the linebacker’s circuit, Chris Simpson will follow Coach Leipold into this new endeavor at Kansas.
Simpson has been around Leipold since his days at Wisconsin-Whitewater and will be a very familiar face on Leipold’s staff this upcoming season.
Jonathan Wallace, Running Backs Coach
Following his first season with Kansas in 2020, Jonathan Wallace will return to lead the Jayhawks’ rushing attack. Overseeing past Jayhawks such as leading rusher Pooka Williams Jr, Wallace will be working with some exciting potential this upcoming season.
While Kansas’ offense struggled to create some sparks this past season, the rushing effort opened eyes to some promising candidates to find touches next fall under Wallace’s leadership.
Jim Zebrowski, Quarterbacks Coach
With an ongoing quarterback battle heating up this spring, Jim Zebrowski will be taking over quarterback operations after four seasons with Coach Leipold at Buffalo.
Jim has seen past stops at Northern Illinois and Wisconsin-Whitewater, bringing 30 years of coaching experience with him to this crucial position group.