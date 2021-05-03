Kansas hired Buffalo’s Lance Leipold to be the new head football coach for the 2021 season, the school announced last Friday. Leipold signed a six-year contract, averaging out to $2.75 million per year.
The six-year deal will pay Leipold nearly $16.5 million, including a pay increase each year. This means that if coach Leipold is still the head coach for the Jayhawks in a couple of years, he will see his contract grow in value.
“This is a place where I want to work for a very long time,” Leipold said in his introductory press conference Monday morning. “The people who I work with here want to keep the great environment going and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
There are bonuses included in the contract. If KU were to play in the Big 12 conference title game, Leipold could get $150,000 in bonuses. Other incentive payments include $500,000 for an appearance in the national title game, $100,000 for a bowl appearance and $50,000 for a seven win season.
Leipold will lead Kansas throughout the summer workout process in preparation for the fall season. Kansas is set to play its first game of the 2021-22 season against South Dakota at home on Saturday, September 4.