Newly hired Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold talks in front of media members for the first time. Photo courtesy of Kansas Athletics. 

Kansas hired Buffalo’s Lance Leipold to be the new head football coach for the 2021 season, the school announced last Friday. Leipold signed a six-year contract, averaging out to $2.75 million per year.

The six-year deal will pay Leipold nearly $16.5 million, including a pay increase each year. This means that if coach Leipold is still the head coach for the Jayhawks in a couple of years, he will see his contract grow in value.

“This is a place where I want to work for a very long time,” Leipold said in his introductory press conference Monday morning. “The people who I work with here want to keep the great environment going and I couldn’t be more thrilled.” 

There are bonuses included in the contract. If KU were to play in the Big 12 conference title game, Leipold could get $150,000 in bonuses. Other incentive payments include $500,000 for an appearance in the national title game, $100,000 for a bowl appearance and $50,000 for a seven win season.

Leipold will lead Kansas throughout the summer workout process in preparation for the fall season. Kansas is set to play its first game of the 2021-22 season against South Dakota at home on Saturday, September 4.

