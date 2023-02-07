Kansas basketball toppled the Texas Longhorns Monday night by a final score of 88-80, and three of the nine dressed players were freshmen.
Freshman guard MJ Rice played the most minutes he’s played since Nov. 28, and he only totaled two points but played well on the defensive end. Kansas head coach Bill Self took notice.
“MJ had a presence out there, you guys can tell, he belongs,” Self said when asked about Rice’s performance.
Freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. logged an important eight minutes in Monday’s matchup. In those eight minutes, Udeh scored six points while going a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor. Udeh also pulled down two rebounds and had an assist. Coach Self also liked what he saw from his freshman center.
“Ernest obviously had a terrific game,” Self said.
Freshman guard Gradey Dick poured in 21 points while shooting the ball efficiently, going 7-for-11 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the three-point line.
Self complimented Gradey Dick’s performance, especially on the offensive end.
“I thought Gradey had a really good game, especially offensively. I thought he was terrific,” Self said.
Even Longhorn interim head coach Rodney Terry tipped his cap to the play of Dick.
“He’s a talented young player that can score the basketball. When they win, he makes two or three three’s a game,” Terry said. “He was an aggressive scorer tonight. He came out early from the very beginning and tried to set the tone in terms of scoring the basketball, and he played well.”
A teammate of the three freshmen and team leader, redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. complimented their effort in the win.
“They were McDonald's All-Americans in high school, we expect that [performance] from them, and they will continue to learn,” Harris said.
Kansas will take the floor next against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at noon as they head to Norman. Tune into CBS to watch the game.