Senior defenseman Aidan Pearson feels a responsibility to keep Kansas’ hockey club alive after winning only one game this season.

Pearson, who believes they can get back to the level the program was at two years ago as national contenders, has been a key leader for the program this season and isn’t afraid to use his voice.

“A lot of these guys didn’t come from bad teams so it's important to tell them, ‘Hey, it gets better than this,”’ Pearson said. “There’s no point in putting your head down and throwing in the towel. You kind of define your own destiny, and I think they know that.”

While the year hasn’t gone as planned, Kansas is developing a new generation of hockey players. The roster has 14 total newcomers, with 10 of those being freshmen and the other four sophomores.

Because of COVID-19, last season was canceled. So even the six returning players for Kansas have similar game experience as the freshmen and sophomores.

“Most of our team graduated so it was basically like we were starting from scratch again,” senior forward Steven Siavelis said. “All we had was a core couple of us that were returning and the coaches and that’s it.”

With limited practices this season an hour away from Lawrence in Kansas City, it will take some time for the young guys to gel. But when they do, Pearson believes they can be American Collegiate Hockey Association national contenders again.

“They are going to be as good as they want to be,” Pearson said.

Sophomore defenseman Cole Walsh said he sees the team being “really good” with the talent they have by his senior season. That mentality has been generated by Pearson, who’s been a senior leader on this team through a tough stretch of games.

This year, the team has simply been working on getting their legs back underneath them.

"It took a little bit of me getting used to playing again, getting my lungs back in me and my stamina,” Walsh said. “It’s been difficult.”

There are some freshmen on the team, though, who didn’t have a break and played a high school senior hockey season. For them, the learning curve hasn’t been building stamina back up, but adapting to the college level game speed.

Freshman defenseman Caleb Dusseau said his high school senior season wasn’t affected by COVID-19, but he is still learning how to play in the ACHA.

“We’ve lost most of our games here, but we just have to stick together, stick to the system and everything will work out,” Dusseau said. “With a little bit of recruiting and some more practice, I’m sure we’ll be back to that national level.”

Pearson agreed with Dusseau, but said the senior leadership doesn’t need to “hand walk” them through stuff.

“Obviously, we can help them to be successful,” Pearson said. “But the fate of this program is in their hands. They are going to have to figure stuff out on their own.”