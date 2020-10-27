Kansas tennis traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to compete in the ITA Central Regional Championship this past weekend.
Junior Malkia Ngounoue highlighted Kansas performances, finishing in second place. Ngounoue lost in the finals 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7) to Missouri junior Bronte Murgett.
“Malkia is getting so much better and she is obviously disappointed that she didn’t win the tournament,” Kansas tennis coach Todd Chapman said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “She has a lot to be proud of and is ready to get back to work this week."
Sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni started Kansas off by defeating Oklahoma State junior Lora Boggs in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Karvouni then battled Oklahoma State sophomore Dariya Detkovskaya, winning in three sets 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.
Junior Tiffany Lagarde won two matches Friday, against Arkansas sophomore Claire Slaughter (6-1, 6-0) and Missouri senior Serena Nash (6-3, 6-2).
Ngounoue started the day with a bye, and won her first match against Oklahoma State freshman Daniella Medvedeva 2-6, 6-1, 10-4. She also beat TCU’s Mercedes Aristegui in the semifinals 6-2, 6-1, before falling to Murgett in the finals.
On the doubles side, Kansas swept the day with sophomore Roxana Manu and Lagarde beating Kansas State freshman Tiffani Nash and senior Claire Martin 6-1.
Junior Julia Deming and Karvouni finished off day one defeating Oklahoma State’s Mary Streller and Medvedeva 6-0.
The two doubles pairs advanced to the round of 16 Saturday, including junior Sonia Smagina and Ngounoue.
During the quarterfinals, doubles partners Ngounoue and Smagina defeated Alana Wolfberg and Detkovskaya (Oklahoma State) 6-0 to advance to the semifinals. Next day in the finals, Ngounoue and Smagina dropped their match 6-4, 6-2 against Ivana and Carmen Corley of Oklahoma.
“We are grateful for the opportunity we had to compete this weekend," Chapman said. "We learned a lot about our team and where we are at this point in the fall season. We have a couple more weeks left, so I am excited to see the growth between now and our last event of the fall.”