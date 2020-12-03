Nineteen Kansas men's and women's cross country runners were named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Teams, the conference announced Wednesday.
This was the second-straight year the Kansas men led the conference in selections, with 12 runners named to the first team.
First team selections from Kansas include sophomores Teddy Buckley, Ryan Butler, Chase Dornbusch, Eric Gawlick, Chandler Gibbens and Jake Ralston; juniors John Luder and Jack Young; and seniors Ben Butler and George Letner. Freshman Harrison Brown and senior Ethan Donley were named to the second team.
The women placed seven athletes on the list for the second-straight year, including redshirt freshman Addie Coppinger and senior Lisa Lauschke, who achieved a 4.0 GPA this semester. They were two out of 28 athletes in the Big 12 to do so.
Along with Coppinger and Lauschke, the first team selections from Kansas include freshman Makenna Anderson; sophomores Kalea Chu, Avryl Johnson and Lona Latema; and junior Alexys Barton.
To qualify for the first team, athletes must have achieved a 3.2 GPA or better. Second team selections include athletes with a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA.
Athletes must participate in 20 percent of their respective team’s scheduled contests and maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or the two previous semesters, to be eligible. Freshman and first year transfers are not eligible in their first year on campus.